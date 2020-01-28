Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Walter Lott
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Abundant Faith Christian Center
2525 Taylor Avenue
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Abundant Faith Christian Center
2525 Taylor Avenue
Springfield, IL
Walter "McElroy" Lott Jr.


1943 - 2020
Walter "McElroy" Lott Jr. Obituary
Walter "McElroy" Lott, Jr. 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Walter "McElroy" Lott, Jr., 76, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. He was born to Walter Lott, Sr. & Daisy Lott on April 21, 1943 in Isola, Mississippi.
Walter leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters, Tina Lott and Tabitha Lott from Springfield, IL, and his only living sibling, Jarrett Lott (Lue Bertha) from Farmington Hills, Michigan.
Services will be held at 11am on Friday, January 31, 2020, with a visitation one-hour prior from 10am-11am at Abundant Faith Christian Center, 2525 Taylor Ave., Springfield, IL 62703, with Minister Andy Crawford officiating.
Interment will be immediately following the services at Oak Ridge Cemetery; with a repast at Abundant Faith.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 E. Washington St., Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
