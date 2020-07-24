Walter M. Saner 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Walter M. Saner, 80 of Springfield, died at 6:41 pm, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home. He was born April 2, 1940 in Springfield, to William W. and Elizabeth G. Laws Saner. He married Rosemary Pelser on March 12, 1961 and she preceded him in death on January 22, 2014.
Survivors include one daughter, Debbie J. Quest of Springfield; one son, Billy E. Saner of Springfield; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Della Jo (John) Santos of Houston, TX and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Tammy Sue Saner; brother, David Lee Saner; sister, Margie Bowser; grandson, Benjamin Quest; niece, Jeanie Bowser and son-in-law, Gary Quest.
Walter was a member of St. Joseph's Church. He was a resident of Springfield most of his life and worked as a truck driver.
Visitation: 4 - 6 pm, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 6:00 pm, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor David W. Gessaman officiating.
Burial will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
