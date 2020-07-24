1/1
Walter M. Saner
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter M. Saner 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Walter M. Saner, 80 of Springfield, died at 6:41 pm, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home. He was born April 2, 1940 in Springfield, to William W. and Elizabeth G. Laws Saner. He married Rosemary Pelser on March 12, 1961 and she preceded him in death on January 22, 2014.
Survivors include one daughter, Debbie J. Quest of Springfield; one son, Billy E. Saner of Springfield; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Della Jo (John) Santos of Houston, TX and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Tammy Sue Saner; brother, David Lee Saner; sister, Margie Bowser; grandson, Benjamin Quest; niece, Jeanie Bowser and son-in-law, Gary Quest.
Walter was a member of St. Joseph's Church. He was a resident of Springfield most of his life and worked as a truck driver.
Visitation: 4 - 6 pm, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 6:00 pm, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor David W. Gessaman officiating.
Burial will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Burial
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Staab Funeral Home - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
I will miss Uncle Bill
Aaron J Brown
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved