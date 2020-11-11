Wanda Betty Lee McCarty 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Wanda Betty Lee McCarty, 90, of Springfield, died at 6:40 am, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Sunrise Manor in Virden. She was born October 2, 1930 in Litchfield, IL to Ivel and Eunice (Winstead) Hooper. She married Paul Depper July 29, 1951 and he preceded her in death in 1953. She then married Charles E. McCarty on June 27, 1957 and he preceded her in death September 22, 1999.
She is survived by a son, Harold L. (Marcia) McCarty of Rochester; daughter-in-law, Vicki McCarty of Quincy; three grandchildren, Erica (Dan) Carmean of Quincy, Stephanie (Scott) Mundy of Waterloo, IL and Kyle McCarty of Rochester; five great grandchildren, Zack Hanusek of New York City, NY, Addison Hanusek of St. Louis, MO and Samantha, Amber and Tristen Carmean, all of Quincy; four sisters, Phyllis McCarty of Rhineland, WI, Peggy Vidakovich of Litchfield, IL, Pat Morgan of Springfield and Lynda Kay Hooper of Virden and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, Raymond E. McCarty, three brothers, William Hooper, Kenneth Hooper and Owassa Hooper; two sisters, Rose Willard and JoAnn Depper.
She was a graduate of Gillespie High School as well as Brown's Business College in Springfield. Mrs. McCarty worked as a bookkeeper at The Camera Shop for many years.
Her favorite hobbies included crocheting afghans for her family and those she loved as well as reading.
Private services will be held with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
