Wanda I. Eden 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Wanda I. Eden, 76, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. John's Hospital surrounded by her family.
Wanda was born February 27, 1944, in Windsor, Kentucky, the daughter of Grant and Edna Douglas Luttrell. She married Floyd Eden on May 10, 1966. He preceded her in death.
Wanda's family moved to Tovey, IL in 1958, and she graduated from Kincaid High School in 1963. Wanda ran a home daycare while her children were in grade school, and then went to work as a telephone salesperson for an ad company. She then worked for the State-Journal Register as a supervisor of telephone sales, retiring in 1994. Wanda attended Eastview Baptist Church. She loved spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed camping with her husband in their RV.
In addition to her husband, Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Eden (Gayle McRoberts) of Taylorville; one son, Jeffrey (Gina) Eden of Springfield; one grandson, Jacob Eden of Springfield; and her favorite dogs Gizmo and Simone.
Wanda was one of nine children. She is survived by her siblings: Dillard (Carol Jean) Luttrell, Tovey, IL; Vanda (Mike) Cody, Springfield, IL; Brenda (Bill) Nixon, Fishers, IN; Glenda (Jim) Yeaman, Rock Hill, SC; Ballard (Melissa) Luttrell, Riverton, IL. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be a visitation from 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. with a private family memorial service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Taylorville, 200 S. Walnut St., Taylorville, IL. Wanda will be inurned at Camp Butler National Cemetery in a private ceremony with her husband.
Guests who are in attendance are asked to follow CDC and State Guidelines, when coming to see the family. Please use face covers and observed social distancing to the best of your ability.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to Help at Home, Senior Services of Central Illinois, and First United Methodist Church of Taylorville.
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702 is in charge of arrangements. Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com