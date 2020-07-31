Wanda Jean Ladage 1930 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Wanda Jean Ladage, 90, of Chatham, passed away on July 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 23, 1930 in Springfield to Theron Harold Chandler and Margaret Weatherford. Wanda married Irvin W. Ladage on December 10, 1950 and he preceded her in death on January 11, 2013.
Mrs Ladage is survived by five children: Kathy McConnell of Chatham, Donald (Bonnie) Ladage of Chatham, Janet (John) Theilen of Springfield, Ronald (Jean) Ladage of Chatham and Nancy (Randy) McDonald of Loami, twelve grandchildren, twenty eight great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and two sisters: Mary (James) Sexton and Shirley (Charles) Salmon.
Wanda Jean graduated from Springfield High School in 1948 and worked at Blakely Implement until her marriage to Irvin. She then worked at home raising her family and supporting her farming husband. Wanda enjoyed family time, watching grandchildren and great-grandchildren and reading to them. Later in life she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and Sudoku. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Chatham, the St. John's Ladies Guild and she was a Sunday School Teacher. Wanda was also a member of the Sangamon County Farm Bureau, Sangamon County Home Extension, Bunco Club and she was a 4-H Leader.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1225 North Main Street Chatham, Illinois, with burial to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4:00pm-7:00pm Monday August 3, at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. CDC Guidelines will be followed regarding the COVID 19 Pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Chatham and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com
