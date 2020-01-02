Home

Wanda Joyce Kluckman


1932 - 2020
Wanda Joyce Kluckman Obituary
Wanda Joyce Kluckman 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Wanda Joyce Kluckman, 87, of Springfield, passed at 10:42 pm, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 24, 1932 in Ashland to Luther and Lorena (Sutherd) Maddox. She married Harold Kluckman on May 26, 1957 and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2015.
She is survived by two sons, Mark Kluckman of Alaska and J. Todd Kluckman of Montgomery, TX; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren, and one great granddaughter on the way; one sister, Kay Compardo and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Tom Maddox.
Wanda belonged to St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield, IL. She was a member of the Central Illinois Mustangers. She was a wonderful mom and grandma and an outstanding cook and baker.
Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Reverend Greg Busboom officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in St. Louis, MO.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
