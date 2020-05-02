|
Wanda L. Riccio 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Wanda L. Riccio, 85, of Springfield died Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. She was born May 11, 1934 in Vandalia to Henry and Irma (Dubree) Roe. She married Anthony Riccio March 19, 1966 and he preceded her in death in 1988. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Norma Welsh.
She is survived by her sister, Doris Rose of Springfield.
She was retired as a realtor for Jack Rose Real Estate in New York.
Burial will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 3 to May 4, 2020