Wanda Lee Zabuski Obituary
Wanda Lee Zabuski 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Wanda Lee Zabuski, 74, of Springfield, passed away on October 10, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born on May 29, 1945 in Marble Hill, MO., to Rosco and Norma Peters Parks. Wanda married Alexander Zabuski on June 4, 1963 in Springfield and he survives.
Mrs. Zabuski is also survived by her children: Peggy Dotzert of Beardstown, William (Bonnie) Zabuski of Quincy and Mary Ann (Kenny Robinson) Allen of Beardstown, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, two brothers: Leo Parks and Rosco James (Bonnie) Parks and two sisters: Faye and Kay Parks.
Wanda worked as a CNA for many years. She was a great cook who was known for her homemade chicken and noodles and she loved her springer spaniel-hound mix Suzie Q.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, with burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:30am until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Clementine Memorial Church, 2075 North Eleventh Street, Springfield, Illinois 62702 and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
