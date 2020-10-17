Wanda Leigh Perkins 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL— Wanda L. Perkins, 87, of Springfield, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center.
She was born September 30, 1933, the daughter of Frank J. and Gladys M. Padget.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Perkins; brother, Donald L. Padget; sister-in-law, Donna Padget, and nephew, Donald K. Padget.
She is survived by six daughters, Linda (Patrik) Claussen of Athens, Diane (Tom) Spitz of Nixa, Mo., Debbie (Bob) Bolt of Springfield, Cheryl (Brian) Esela of Springfield, Susan (Matt) Cassiday of Rochester and Janet (Pat) Brown of Springfield; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, from whom she received much joy.
Wanda was a full-time mom raising her six girls. She supported all the girls' activities, was a Girl Scout leader and taught piano. When the youngest was in school all day, she started working at the University of Illinois – Springfield where she promoted to the Administrative Assistant to the Dean of the Library.
Wanda married Frank in November, 1983 and they had a wonderful 32 years together.
She loved to travel with Frank and see all the grandchildren play in soccer, track, volleyball, basketball, football, and baseball games as well as concerts and plays. She had a "Grandma" sweatshirt for every high school and college her grandchildren attended. Wanda's family was her pride and joy.
Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Stephanie McCullough officiating. Staab Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League of Springfield or Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems