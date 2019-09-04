Home

1932 - 2019
Wanna Wheatley Obituary
Wanna Wheatley 1932 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Wanna Dean Robinson was born on October 18, 1932 to Curtis Robinson, Sr. and Lorraine Robinson in Fulton, Missouri. On August 21, 2019, Wanna passed away peacefully at Heritage Health Nursing Facility in Springfield, Illinois. Left to cherish her memory are her husband; Fred Benny Wheatley; her children; Phyllis & Donald Butler, Arnold Ray McBride, Jr., Karen Kay Parker and Connie & John Heard. Services for Mrs. Wanna Dean Wheatley will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Family Visitation will be from 12 - 1 pm and the Memorial Service will be 1:00 pm at Brown Street Church of God in Christ, Springfield, IL. Professional Services Entrusted to Walker Funeral Service & Chapel.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
