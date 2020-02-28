|
Ward L. Akers 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ward L. Akers, 90, of Springfield, passed away on February 24, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1929 in Winfield, Kansas to Wiley Akers and Lela Rising. Ward married Jeanette Nelson on August 23, 1952 and she preceded him in death in 1981.
Mr. Akers is survived by two children: Carl Akers of Springfield and Ruth Akers of Mountain Home, Arkansas, four grandchildren: Jennette Hibbs, Taylor Akers, Jesse Hibbs and Trevor Akers and one sister Ruth Majors. He was preceded in death by one brother Bruce Akers and two sisters: Lois Biby and Marjorie Akers.
Ward received his Bachelor's Degree from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas and Master's Degrees in Engineering from the University of Iowa and the University of Massachusetts. He worked as an environmental engineer for the E.P.A. for over fifty years. Ward was a member of the NRA, Sangamon County and Menard County Ducks Unlimited, K & O Steam and Gas Engine Club and a Life Member of Abe Lincoln Gun Club.
The family is hosting a memorial gathering on Monday March 2, 2020 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, from 4:00pm-7:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation or to the and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020