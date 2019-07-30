Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home
521 North Springfield Street
Virden, IL 62690
(217) 965-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Lair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren G. Lair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren G. Lair Obituary
Warren G. Lair 1923 - 2019
Virden, IL—
Warren G. Lair, 96 of Virden, IL, passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Sunrise Nursing and Rehabilitation in Virden, IL.
Warren was born in Girard, Illinois on June 24, 1923 a son to Charles O. and Goldie (Molen) Lair. He married Mary A. Goode May 28, 1948 in Girard, IL.
Warren joined the U.S. Army and served during WW II. He later worked for Pillsbury in Springfield, IL as a Maintenance Supervisor for over 37 years. He was a member of the Grace Southern Baptist Church, Virden, IL and was a member of the Virden American Legion Post #386.
Surviving Warren is his daughter, Barbara G. (David) Kett of Golden, CO, sons, John W. (Sandy) Lair of Hillsdale, IN, and Thomas C. "Tom" (Laura) Lair of Roselle, IL, 6 grandchildren, Mike (Samatha) Canfield, Mary (Greg) Todd, Amanda (Jared) Lair, Emma Kett, Dana and Cory Lair, 6 great grandchildren Nora Lair, Makayla Canfield, Lilly Canfield, Hannah Todd, Persephone McLeish and Graysen Todd. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary A. Lair; brothers; Larry Lair and Danny Lair; and a sister, Norma Harvey.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday August 2, 2019 at Grace Southern Baptist Church Virden, IL, with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Saturday August 3, 2019 at the church. Rev. Jimmy Hammond officiating. SBurial will be in Girard Cemetery. Please visit: www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now