|
|
Warren G. Lair 1923 - 2019
Virden, IL—
Warren G. Lair, 96 of Virden, IL, passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Sunrise Nursing and Rehabilitation in Virden, IL.
Warren was born in Girard, Illinois on June 24, 1923 a son to Charles O. and Goldie (Molen) Lair. He married Mary A. Goode May 28, 1948 in Girard, IL.
Warren joined the U.S. Army and served during WW II. He later worked for Pillsbury in Springfield, IL as a Maintenance Supervisor for over 37 years. He was a member of the Grace Southern Baptist Church, Virden, IL and was a member of the Virden American Legion Post #386.
Surviving Warren is his daughter, Barbara G. (David) Kett of Golden, CO, sons, John W. (Sandy) Lair of Hillsdale, IN, and Thomas C. "Tom" (Laura) Lair of Roselle, IL, 6 grandchildren, Mike (Samatha) Canfield, Mary (Greg) Todd, Amanda (Jared) Lair, Emma Kett, Dana and Cory Lair, 6 great grandchildren Nora Lair, Makayla Canfield, Lilly Canfield, Hannah Todd, Persephone McLeish and Graysen Todd. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary A. Lair; brothers; Larry Lair and Danny Lair; and a sister, Norma Harvey.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday August 2, 2019 at Grace Southern Baptist Church Virden, IL, with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Saturday August 3, 2019 at the church. Rev. Jimmy Hammond officiating. SBurial will be in Girard Cemetery. Please visit: www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019