Waunetta King 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Waunetta King, 86, went to her heavenly home to be with the Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
She was born in Kentucky on July 18, 1933, to Gladys Miracle. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys; husbands, Bernie Alewelt and James B. King; and grandson, Zachariah Hardin.
She is survived by her children, Daniel (Jenny) Alewelt, David Alewelt and Benita (Brad) Fanale; and grandchildren, Danielle Alewelt, Lauren Alewelt and Preston Hardin.
Private family services were held in Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020