Wayne Archer 1924 - 2019
Edinburg, IL—Wayne Archer, 95, of Edinburg, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Wayne was born on April 29, 1924, in Pawnee, the son of Edwin and Ruth (McMurray) Archer. He married Roberta Smith on February 3, 1951; she preceded him in death in 2018.
Wayne was a lifelong farmer, salesman for Pioneer Seed for over 30 years, Vice President of the Illinois Farmers Union, 72-year member of the Masonic Lodge and tax auditor of Cooper Township for 2 years. Wayne attended Springfield College and majored in accounting. He served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1950 and again from 1951 until June 1952, a veteran of the Korean War.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Craig Archer; and one brother, Bill Archer.
He is survived by his daughter, Charlyn (Brad) Ware of Springfield; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Weiss; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester with Reverend Paul Rose officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mia Ware Foundation or Calvary Temple Church.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St., Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019