Wayne Heissinger 1956 - 2020
Williamsville, IL—Wayne Heissinger, age 64, of Williamsville, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Wayne was born May 19, 1956, in Springfield, IL the son of Warren and Marilyn Heissinger.
He is survived by his mother Marilyn; two sisters, Terri (Ron) Peterman, LeAnne (Mark) Fricke; brother, Kurt Heissinger; five nephews, Brian and Trent Peterman, and Aaron, Adam and Caleb Fricke; as well as his beloved dog, Emma.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Warren.
Wayne farmed all his life in the Williamsville/Athens community.
Private services for Wayne have been accorded.
Memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Animal Protective League in Springfield.
