Wayne Heissinger
1956 - 2020
Williamsville, IL—Wayne Heissinger, age 64, of Williamsville, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Wayne was born May 19, 1956, in Springfield, IL the son of Warren and Marilyn Heissinger.
He is survived by his mother Marilyn; two sisters, Terri (Ron) Peterman, LeAnne (Mark) Fricke; brother, Kurt Heissinger; five nephews, Brian and Trent Peterman, and Aaron, Adam and Caleb Fricke; as well as his beloved dog, Emma.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Warren.
Wayne farmed all his life in the Williamsville/Athens community.
Private services for Wayne have been accorded.
Memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Animal Protective League in Springfield.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
(217) 636-8212
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
