Wayne Phillip Moore 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Wayne Phillip Moore, 92, of Springfield, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. He was born March 30, 1927, in Springfield, to John and Sophia Helen Brunner Moore. He married Carol Ann Bartlett and shared 37 years of marriage together and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Mark Phillip (Jennifer) Moore of Seattle, WA; one sister, Mary Lucille Folder of Springfield; one sister-in-law, Helen Moore; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne Phillip is preceded in death by his parents; one brother John F. Moore; and one sister, June Dobbs.
He was a resident of Springfield most of his life and attended Blessed Sacrament Church. Wayne Phillip was a veteran who served in the United States Army. He was a farmer and worked for a grocery company.
Visitation: 10-11 am Monday, November 25, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Funeral Mass: 11 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church with Reverend Jeff Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, St. John's Breadline, or St. John's Hospice Program.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019