Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Phillip Moore


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Phillip Moore Obituary
Wayne Phillip Moore 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Wayne Phillip Moore, 92, of Springfield, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. He was born March 30, 1927, in Springfield, to John and Sophia Helen Brunner Moore. He married Carol Ann Bartlett and shared 37 years of marriage together and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Mark Phillip (Jennifer) Moore of Seattle, WA; one sister, Mary Lucille Folder of Springfield; one sister-in-law, Helen Moore; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne Phillip is preceded in death by his parents; one brother John F. Moore; and one sister, June Dobbs.
He was a resident of Springfield most of his life and attended Blessed Sacrament Church. Wayne Phillip was a veteran who served in the United States Army. He was a farmer and worked for a grocery company.
Visitation: 10-11 am Monday, November 25, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Funeral Mass: 11 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church with Reverend Jeff Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, St. John's Breadline, or St. John's Hospice Program.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -