Wayne Theobald 1925 - 2020
Buffalo, IL—Wayne Theobald, 95, of Buffalo died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. He was born on February 14, 1925 in Buffalo to Everett and Susanna (Cooper) Theobald. He married Bettie Lou Powell on December 24, 1944 and she preceded him in death on January 24, 2019.
Wayne was also preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
He is survived by two children, David (Barbara) Theobald of Mt. Pulaski and Melinda (Ronald) Van Leer of Indianapolis, IN; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.
Wayne enjoyed being a life-long farmer and was a member of Kumler United Methodist Church.
Private graveside services were held at Constant Cemetery in Buffalo Hart.
Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hart Presbyterian Church.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems