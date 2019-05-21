|
Webster E. "Web" Bay 1919 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Webster E. "Web" Bay of Springfield, Illinois died on April 25th 2019.
He was born on May 2, 1919, in Mercer County, Missouri, the son of Michael Sr. and Marie Bay. He grew up with his 3 brothers, Ovid, Michael Jr. and Carroll on the family farm three miles East of Trenton.
Webster earned a BS in Science and Agricultural Journalism from the University of Missouri; a Master's in Adult Education from University of Illinois. He was named Marshall of his senior graduation class. Webster was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho agricultural fraternity. Webster began his career as a member of the U of I Extension Service staff. He also served as Manager of the Illinois State Energy Agricultural Outreach program for over fifteen years. Prior to his retirement in 1995 he was named manager of both the Agricultural energy outreach and contractual programs for Illinois Dept. of Energy and Natural Resources. Webster served eight years on the Sangamon County Fair Bureau board and as a board member of several agricultural associations. He received the Superior Service award from the Illinois Department of Agricultural.
He married Bernice L. Lundahl of Madrid, Iowa, on June 17, 1972. He was a member of the Westminister Presbyterian Church. Webster was an avid photographer. He and his wife made many interesting trips and have enjoyed spending winters in Florida for many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother Carroll and family of LaGrange, IL and families of his late brothers Ovid of Fort Collins, CO and Michael Jr. of San Diego, CA.
Per Webster's request no ceremonies will be held, but a memorial in his honor may be made by helping someone in need.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 25 to May 26, 2019