|
|
Wendell E. Koke 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Wendell E. Koke, 89, of Springfield, died at 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Abraham Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln.
Wendell was born July 29, 1930, in Havana, IL, the son of Elmer H. and Anna H. Horstman Koke. He married Evelyn Bumgardner-Raridon on October 30, 1993, in Springfield.
Wendell proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was employed with Skelgas for 15 years. Wendell previously worked for the State of Illinois for 13 years and Bank of Springfield for 11 years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, VFW Post 755, American Legion Post 32, Korean War Veterans Association, Amvets, Havana Rural Fire Department, Petersburg Fire Department and EMT Rescue Squad, St. Paul Lutheran Church Men's Club, Rainmakers Camping Club, and Tri-County Square Dance Club. Wendell enjoyed working and camping.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Phyllis Meints; and step-daughter, Vivian McGinnis.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Koke of Springfield; daughter, Carol Mueller of Petersburg; son, Mike Koke of Springfield; step-sons, Russell (Sue) Raridon of Springfield and Richard (Paula) Raridon of Black Hawk, SD; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Carolena Koke of Petersburg; and step-son-in-law, Dale McGinnis of Lincoln.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2750 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield with Rev. James Stuenkel officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2750 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, IL 62702 or Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, 224 Twin Oaks Dr., Rochester, IL 62563.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020