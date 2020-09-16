Wendell Earl "Fizz" Hocking 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Wendell Earl "Fizz" Hocking, 84, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home.
He was born on June 11, 1936 in Franklin, IL, the son of the late Oliver L. "Tid" and Mary E. (Mansfield) Hocking. He married his high school sweetheart, Norma Faye Seymour, on August 24, 1957 in Franklin, IL. They shared 62 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2020.
A 1954 graduate of Franklin High School, Wendell was a co-owner of Contractor's Lumber City in Springfield prior to retirement and had worked in the lumber business for over 60 years. He and Norma attended Wesley UMC and later Kumler UMC. Wendell was a member of the Elks Club, the 38 Club, and the Home Builders Association. Having a passion for sports, he coached Fairview Youth baseball for many years, was a Lanphier High School basketball fan, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan, who attended hundreds of games. Wendell also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, as well as watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke. Never knowing a stranger, Wendell could strike up a conversation with anyone that he met.
He is survived by sons, Todd A. Hocking and Trevor K. Hocking, and granddaughter, Ashley Faye Hocking, all of Springfield; his sister Norma Jean (P.K.) Johnson of Newport, NC; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou (Robert Smith) Seymour-Smith, of Jacksonville, Linda Hocking of Raymond, and Karma Braley Seymour of Pisgah; a brother-in-law Carl Richards of Jacksonville; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his aunt who helped raise him, Eloise Baker, sister Elizabeth "Sis" Richards, and brothers, James, Milton, Robert, and Lewis "Dee" Hocking.
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, where visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Donald Goodenow and Judy Donley-Henderson will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Franklin Cemetery Association, the Kumler United Food Pantry, or the ALS Foundation.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com
where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.