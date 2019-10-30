|
|
Wendell Turley 1935 - 2019
Mechanicsburg, IL—Wendell Turley, 84, of Mechanicsburg, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St John's Hospital.
Wendell was born on October 15, 1935 in Springfield, the son of Jerome and Edna (Fosnaugh) Turley. He married Rita Van Pelt on May 15, 1955.
Wendell began farming at the age of 16 and continued up until his death. He was active in different farm organizations, served on the Tri-City school board for 15 years, and regularly attended Buffalo-Hart Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jerome "Jerry"; and daughter-in-law, Connie Turley.
He is survived by his wife Rita; sons, David (Karla) of Dawson and John " Randy" of Mechanicsburg; daughter, Nancy (Ken) Harvill of Lillian, AL.; sisters, Doris Davis and Sharon Booker both of Springfield, Joann Semple of Athens, and Patricia Martin of San Francisco, CA.; grandchildren, Michael (Jennie) Curry Jr, Amanda (Michael) Hill, Meghan (Mike) Roller, Melissa (Michael) Earles, David (Samantha) Turley Jr., and Macklin (Raegan) Austin; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL. Burial will follow at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsburg Cemetery Association or to a .
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home 200 S. Church St., Mechanicsburg, IL 62545 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019