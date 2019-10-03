|
Wesley "Wes" L. Barr, Jr. 1963 - 2019
Girard, IL—Wesley "Wes" L. Barr, Jr., 56, of Girard, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born May 16, 1963 in Springfield, to Wesley L. and Kitty Esslinger Barr, Sr. He married Sherry Coons on September 9, 1995 and she survives.
Also surviving are his father, Wesley L. Barr, Sr. of Sherman; two sisters, Betty (Hip) Phu of NC and Robin (Wymond) Stubbs; two brothers Michael and Joe Barr both of Springfield; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and his two beloved pets, Sid and Hailey.
Wes grew up in the former John Hay Homes housing project, where he lived until he was 13. Wes began his working career at the McDonalds in Capital City Shopping Center where he learned the phrase, "If you got time to lean, you have time to clean". That work ethic served him well for his next venture, where he joined the Marines after graduating from Southeast High School. After the Marine Corps, he worked as a correctional officer in the Sangamon County Jail and as a police officer in Loami, Illiopolis and Chatham before joining the Sangamon County Sherriff's office as a deputy in 1991. He was elected as a trustee for Prairie Creek Township in 2009 and 2013. He was Sangamon County Sheriff from 2014 - 2018.
Wes was very involved in charity work with a number of community organizations, including Contact Ministries; the Illinois Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross; Habitat for Humanity; United Cerebral Palsy Fund and the Springfield Park District Foundation Board.
In 2007, when he was 44, Barr was named The State Journal-Register's First Citizen in part because of his work with Toys for Tots, which collected 14,000 toys in 2006 under his leadership.
Wes absolutely loved his new home, with Sherry, at Otter Lake, where he cherished his time with her, went fishing and spent wonderful time with friends. Golf was another past time of Wes', he loved his country and wanted to help others whenever he could.
Visitation: 3 – 8 pm, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Calvary Church, 501 West Hazel Dell Road, Springfield, IL 62711.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Calvary Church, 501 West Hazel Dell Road, Springfield, IL 62711 with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where Sangamon County Inter-Veterans Burial Detail, the US Marines and the Sangamon County Sheriff's Honor Guard will conduct honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Church.
