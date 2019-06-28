Wilbur Keith Hunt 1931 - 2019

Chatham, IL—Wilbur Keith Hunt, 88, of Chatham, died at 9:40 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Wilbur was born on April 9, 1931, in Taylorville, IL, the son of Harry N. and Martha Carter Hunt. He married Mary Alice Anderson on January 29, 1956; she preceded him in death on July 17, 2017.

Wilbur proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He retired from Camp Butler National Cemetery where he was a caretaker and gravedigger for many years. He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene where he served as an usher and drove the Sunday school bus. Wilbur was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing cards, board games, watching westerns, and collecting eagles and Norman Rockwell plates. He was a devoted husband and family man, and was known for his kind heart, competitive streak, and teasing nature.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lloyd and Warren; and sisters, Harriet, Carolyn, Norma Jean, Doris, and Mary Lou.

He is survived by his sons, Harry (wife, Tammy) Hunt of Chatham and William (wife, Michelle) Hunt of Springfield; grandchildren, Breanna and Cody Hunt, both of Chatham and Wesley Hunt of Springfield; great-grandson, Cooper; siblings, Barb Fehrman of Nashville, IL, Patricia Hunt of Nokomis, and Wes Hunt of TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, 5200 S. 6th St Frontage Rd., Springfield. A funeral ceremony will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Fred Prince officiating.

Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 5200 S. 6th St. Frontage Rd., Springfield, IL 62703.

The family of Wilbur Keith Hunt is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL 62629.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019