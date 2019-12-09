|
|
Willa Mae "Billie" Richmond 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Willa Mae "Billie" Richmond, 95, of Springfield, died at 7:55 pm, Thursday, November 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Home. She was born on January 29, 1924 in Lick Skillet, KY to William Thomas and Norma Ellen (Hankins) Carter. She married Bob McCoy and they had six children together. Later they divorced and she married Ira Lee Richmond on November 18, 1979. Lee preceded her in death on August 8, 1983.
She is survived by four daughters, Willa (Dan) Yates of Hinton, IA, Marian (Ron) Cerny of Des Moines, IA, Tammy (Gregg) Hinds of Curran, IL and Donna (Jessie) Smith of Springfield; two sons, Wayne R. (Mary) McCoy and Bruce (Sharon) McCoy, both of Columbia, MO; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and one sister, Florence Gahr of Staunton.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, two sisters and a granddaughter.
Willa was a homemaker most of her life and worked at Horace Mann for five years. She loved gardening, canning and cooking.
She was a member of West Side Christian Church.
The family will be hosting a memorial gathering from 10:00 am until time of services at 11:00 am, Monday, December 16, 2019 at West Side Christian Church.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at: StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019