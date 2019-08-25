|
|
Willia Belle (Mickel) Ellenburg 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Willia Belle Ellenburg, 87, of Springfield, IL passed away at her home on Wednesday August 21, 2019 while in the company of her family.
She was born on March 16, 1932 in Hawesville, KY the daughter of Henry and Goldie (Spencer) Mickel.
Willia was very dedicated to raising her family and the Trinity Church of the Nazarene here in Springfield.
Outside of her family, Willia volunteered all of her time to the church where she became treasurer and secretary. She was also on the board for the Sherman Holiness Camp. Willia worked in the family business as an accountant for Ellenburg Radiator and Automotive for 36 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Ellenburg; her parents; 2 daughter-in-laws, Jeanette and Kimberly Ellenburg; a son-in-law, Lou "Chuck" Hill; a grandson Lou Jr.; and a brother, Cletus.
Willia is survived by her children, Joel (wife, Kathy), Wilma Hill, Daniel, Michael, and Philllip; 15 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren, 2 sisters Shirley and Henrietta, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home 530 N. 5th St. in Springfield IL on Thursday August 29 from 5pm to 8pm. The funeral ceremony will take place the following morning at 10am with a burial at Oakridge Cemetery to follow. Pastor Ronald Waltrip will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church of the Nazarene.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019