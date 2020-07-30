1/1
William A. "Bill" Ciotti
1925 - 2020
William "Bill" A. Ciotti 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William "Bill" A. Ciotti, 95, of Springfield, died at 8:36 am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born April 20, 1925, in Springfield, to Fred and Rose (DeMarco) Ciotti. He married Mary Horn November 15, 1952 and she preceded him in death August 18, 2018.
He is survived by two sons, Mark Ciotti and Matt Ciotti, both of Springfield; one daughter, Mary R. "Dodi" (Jack) McQuellon of Chicago; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Bill was a United States Navy Seabees veteran of World War II. He was a Springfield firefighter for 33 years.
Bill was an active member of the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County.
Private services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
