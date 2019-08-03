|
|
William A. "Bill" Gray 1946 - 2019
Springfield , IL—William A. "Bill" Gray, 73, of Springfield, died at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his residence.
Bill was born on May 29, 1946 in Springfield, the son of Maurice and Miriam Rouden Gray. He married Juanita Darovec on January 13, 1968 in Springfield.
Bill was a 1964 graduate of Feitshans High School. He attended the LLCC Fire Academy and became a fire fighter for the Springfield Fire Department. Bill eventually earned Captain of the fire department and was also a paramedic. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Gray of Springfield; three children including Chad Gray (fiancée, Melissa Hurley) of Williamsville; seven grandchildren; two grand puppies, Sally and Dixie; one aunt; many cousins; and a number of very dear, close family friends.
Cremation will be accorded by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Private family burial will be held at Farmington Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019