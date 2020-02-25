|
|
William A. Upshaw Jr. 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William (Bill) Arthur Upshaw Jr., 75, of Springfield, Illinois, departed this life on February 13, 2020. He was born April 16, 1944 in Richmond, Virginia to Lucy Smith and William Arthur Upshaw Sr.
He married Cecelia Stapleton on September 24, 1988.
Funeral Services will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 908 S. Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Springfield, IL 62703 with Rev. Dr. William Rosser Officiating.
Visitation: 9am-11am
Service: 11am-12pm
Interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Honors at 1:00pm.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020