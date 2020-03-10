Home

Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Mountain Home National Cemetery
William Allen "Bill" Peters Iii


1958 - 2020
William Allen "Bill" Peters Iii Obituary
William Allen "Bill" Peters, III 1958 - 2020
Kingsport, TN—William Allen "Bill" Peters III, 61, of Kingsport, died Sunday morning March 8, 2020 at the VA Hospital, Mountain Home, TN, after an extended illness. Born in Springfield, IL, he had resided in Kingsport since 2009. He retired from the Wal-Mart Distribution Center. Bill served in the US Army from 1977-1981 in Germany. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his brothers Robert E. Peters and wife, Cheryl, and Thomas R. Peters and wife, Pat, all of Springfield, IL; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jim Lester, Jonathan Lester and Roger Johnston.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Tim Nelson officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
