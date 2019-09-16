|
|
William Barrett "Bill" Thomas, Sr. 1940 - 2019
Chatham, IL—William Barrett "Bill" Thomas, Sr., 79, of Chatham, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Chatham, surrounded by family.
Bill was born July 3, 1940, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Charles M. Thomas and Yvonette W. Thomas. He married Helen S. Blanchard on July 28, 1961, in Jacksonville, FL.
Bill joined the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country from 1958 to 1980. He earned his master's degree from Webster University in St. Louis, MO in Human Resource Management and was employed as a counselor, and a business and personal coach.
Bill was a parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chatham. Throughout his life, he was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion. He was a faithful volunteer for several charitable organizations, including Special Olympics which was dear to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Thomas of Chatham; daughter, Beverly (husband, Joe) Rios of Chatham; sons, Bill Thomas, Jr. of Peoria, IL and Mike (wife, Grace Ann) Thomas of Springfield; and five grandchildren, Marshall, Christina, Michael, Marisa and David.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham with Fr. John Nolan officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Department of Defense.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019