William "Larry" Braker 1940 - 2020
Pleasant Plains, IL—William "Larry" Braker, 80, of Pleasant Plains, passed away on August 29, 2020 at Mill Creek. He was born on January 22, 1940 in Springfield to Lawrence and Vivian Braker. Larry married Marie Cline on March 2, 1963 in Pleasant Plains. She survives.
Larry is also survived by three daughters: Cheryl (Brandon) Zeone of Washington, IL., Brenda (Steve) Poggemiller of New Berlin and Donna (David) Clark of Pleasant Plains, six grandchildren: Michael and Brandon Lee Zeone, Kristi and Brittany Poggemiller and Michelle and Megan Clark, one sister Betty Ladage of Auburn and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Larry was a graduate of Pleasant Plains High School and attended the University of Illinois. He was in the Air National Guard and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis. Larry was a life-long farmer. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pleasant Plains.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road, and burial will follow at Pleasant Plains Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the time of service Wednesday at Bisch West. CDC guidelines will be followed regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to: Zion Lutheran Church, 525 North Cartwright Street, Pleasant Plains, IL. 62677 or to the Alzheimer's Association
