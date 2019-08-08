|
|
William "Bill" Burley Conwill 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—William "Bill" Burley Conwill, 73, of Springfield, died at 12:34 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Heritage Health.
Bill was born September 12, 1945 in Springfield, the son of Frederick and Eileen Crumly Conwill.
Bill was a 1964 graduate of Chatham Glenwood. He proudly served in the United States Navy. He worked as plumber and pipefitter for Springfield Local 137. Bill enjoyed fishing, growing plants and flowers, arrowhead hunting, metal detecting, coin collecting, and anything Irish. He visited Ireland and talked about it often. Bill was the proud owner of the largest collection of plaid shirts and ballcaps ever.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Frederick "Fritz" Conwill and Douglas Conwill; and two sisters, Norma and Ruth.
He is survived by his three daughters, Sheila Reyne (Allen) of Springfield, Monica Albertini of Chatham, and Frances Golden of Springfield; five grandchildren, Elaine, Ben, Ava, Dominick, and William; ex-wife, Mary who remained friends with him and supported him during the last years of his life; and sister, Joyce (Chuck) Payne of Girard.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth Street, Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019