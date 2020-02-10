|
William C. "Bill" Gillette 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William C. "Bill" Gillette, 84 of Springfield, died at 6:56 am, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born February 9, 1936 in Springfield, IL to Joseph and Ann (Lyons) Gillette. He married Donna Taylor on September 3, 1959 and she preceded him in death on March 19, 2005.
Survivors include one son, Kelly (Veronica) Gillette of Springfield; son-in-law, Patrick Evans of Springfield; six grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Shelly Evans; brother, Joseph Gillette; sister, Lee March and one grandchild.
Bill was a devoted husband and loved his wife deeply.
He was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and was a lifelong member of the .
Graveside Service: 10 am, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Reverend Glen VanderKloot officiating.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020