Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gillette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. "Bill" Gillette


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. "Bill" Gillette Obituary
William C. "Bill" Gillette 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William C. "Bill" Gillette, 84 of Springfield, died at 6:56 am, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born February 9, 1936 in Springfield, IL to Joseph and Ann (Lyons) Gillette. He married Donna Taylor on September 3, 1959 and she preceded him in death on March 19, 2005.
Survivors include one son, Kelly (Veronica) Gillette of Springfield; son-in-law, Patrick Evans of Springfield; six grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Shelly Evans; brother, Joseph Gillette; sister, Lee March and one grandchild.
Bill was a devoted husband and loved his wife deeply.
He was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and was a lifelong member of the .
Graveside Service: 10 am, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Reverend Glen VanderKloot officiating.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -