William Calvin "Bill" Brewer Jr.
William "Bill" Calvin Brewer Jr. 1943 - 2020
Chatham, IL—William "Bill" Calvin Brewer Jr., 77 of Chatham went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 30, 1943 the son of William C. Brewer Sr. and Blanche Turner Brewer.
Bill married Barbara Brown on March 15, 1964 and she preceded him in death on March 16, 1993. He was also preceded in death by an infant son and his parents.
He married Janet Kay Allen on Oct. 14, 2000.
Bill graduated from Divernon High School in 1961 and attended Springfield College of Illinois. He was employed at INB Bank for 7 years, he began his career with State of Illinois Teachers Retirement System retiring after 33 years. Bill loved to travel with his wife Janet Kay. They attended many St. Louis Cardinals games and he was an avid Illini Basketball fan. He was a life member of the Elks Lodge #158 and also a member of the Divernon Sportsman Club. Bill was a former member of Central Illinois Corvette Club and Chatham Jaycees. He was loved by all who met him.
Surviving are his wife, Janet; daughter, Michelle (Shawn) Nix of Chatham; son, Todd (Cammy) Brewer of Dubuque, IA; five grandsons, Blake, Reid, William and Ross Brewer, and Drake Nix; siblings, Evelyn (Don) Adamski, Eloise Cherry, and Larry (Jan) Brewer; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
As per CDC regulations and Governor's mandate masks are required and only 50 people are allowed in the building at a time.
Memorial Gathering will be from 4 till 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn. Private family burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
