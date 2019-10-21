Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
William Williams
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church (Small Church)
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Union Baptist Church (Small Church)
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
William Charles Williams


1948 - 2019
William Charles Williams Obituary
William Charles Williams 1948 - 2019
Springfield, IL—William"Butch" Charles Williams 71, departed this life on Thursday October 17, 2019 at Heritage Health Care Springfield. He was born on April 9, 1948 in Springfield, IL, the son of Goldie and Joseph Williams.He married Deborah Spencer on February 1, 1974. Mr. Williams was a Cutter at Carter Brother Lumber Company.
Funeral Services Thursday October 24, 2019
Union Baptist Church
(Small Church)
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Visitation:10:00am-11:00am
Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Elder Elias Walton Officiating

Interment
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Honors at 1:00pm
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
