Wallin Funeral Home & Cremation Llc
1811 Ne 16Th Ave #A
Oak Harbor, WA 98277
(360) 675-3447
William Chiles


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Chiles Obituary
William Chiles 1928 - 2019
Oak Harbor, WA—William (Bill) Chiles was born on Feb. 21, 1928 in Champaign, IL and passed away at 91 on May 18, 2019 in Oak Harbor, WA. Bill graduated from Springfield High in Jan. 1946 and enlisted in the Army Air Corps. In 1951, he graduated from Missouri School of Mines and worked in aerospace at Eldec Corp. in the Seattle area. He had many patents in his field and retired in 1993. Bill is survived by his wife, Marjorie; 5 children, sons: William Jr. and Robert; and daughters: Laura, Tracy, Becky; also his brother, Howard, and his son, Robert, of Springfield, and his sister, Barbara Miller, of Decatur; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He will be Interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. Arrangements entrusted to Wallin Funeral Home, Oak Harbor, WA.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 8 to June 9, 2019
