1/1
William Creasey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Creasey 1941 - 2020
Palm City, FL—William D. Creasey, 79, of Palm City, FL, passed away August 18, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.
He was born in Chatham, IL and had been a resident of Florida for 25 years, having relocated from Springfield, IL. Bill had been a general manager for Central Illinois Light Company and he, along with his wife Suzy, started Creasey Printing Services. He was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Springfield, IL. Bill was on the Advisory Board of the Springfield, IL Salvation Army, the Board of Directors of the Springfield Urban League and on the Board of Directors of the Sangamon County United Way. He was also a member of the "Dented Can Crew" St. Vincent De Paul Society for St. Paul of the Cross Church on Singer Island, FL. Bill also loved to polka and was a member of the Polka Lovers Club of America.
Bill is survived by his wife of 42 years, Suzy Creasey of Palm City; daughter, Kelli Lynch (Greg) of Springfield, IL; son, Dean Creasey (Jeris) of Springfield, IL; grandchildren, Sydney Lynch, Rory Lynch, Connor Creasey and Darby Creasey; sister, EmmaLou Roberts of Chatham, IL, brother, Jim Creasey of Springfield, IL and his beloved Westie, Malcolm.
Bill was so proud to serve his country as a member of the Seabees with the US Navy. He was stationed at Guantanamo Bay during the Bay of Pigs Invasion. Bill was an avid golfer and always enjoyed spending time on the course with his friends. He was very proud to have won the Rail Charity Golf Classic Pro-Am in 1991.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather & friend. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Service: Funeral mass will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City on September 15th at 10:00 am. Rev. Martin B. Mulqueen officiating.
Those wishing to donate in Bill's memory may do so at Sunshine State Westie Rescue: www.sunshinestatewestierescue.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel Palm City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved