William Creasey 1941 - 2020
Palm City, FL—William D. Creasey, 79, of Palm City, FL, passed away August 18, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.
He was born in Chatham, IL and had been a resident of Florida for 25 years, having relocated from Springfield, IL. Bill had been a general manager for Central Illinois Light Company and he, along with his wife Suzy, started Creasey Printing Services. He was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Springfield, IL. Bill was on the Advisory Board of the Springfield, IL Salvation Army, the Board of Directors of the Springfield Urban League and on the Board of Directors of the Sangamon County United Way. He was also a member of the "Dented Can Crew" St. Vincent De Paul Society for St. Paul of the Cross Church on Singer Island, FL. Bill also loved to polka and was a member of the Polka Lovers Club of America.
Bill is survived by his wife of 42 years, Suzy Creasey of Palm City; daughter, Kelli Lynch (Greg) of Springfield, IL; son, Dean Creasey (Jeris) of Springfield, IL; grandchildren, Sydney Lynch, Rory Lynch, Connor Creasey and Darby Creasey; sister, EmmaLou Roberts of Chatham, IL, brother, Jim Creasey of Springfield, IL and his beloved Westie, Malcolm.
Bill was so proud to serve his country as a member of the Seabees with the US Navy. He was stationed at Guantanamo Bay during the Bay of Pigs Invasion. Bill was an avid golfer and always enjoyed spending time on the course with his friends. He was very proud to have won the Rail Charity Golf Classic Pro-Am in 1991.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather & friend. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Service: Funeral mass will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City on September 15th at 10:00 am. Rev. Martin B. Mulqueen officiating.
Those wishing to donate in Bill's memory may do so at Sunshine State Westie Rescue: www.sunshinestatewestierescue.org