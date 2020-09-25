1/1
William D. Dugger
1938 - 2020
Buffalo, IL—William D. Dugger, 81, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 8, 1938, to Donald and Ola Faye (Dunn) Dugger. He married Betty Gathman on August 31, 1974, in Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger and Jerry; and sister, Patricia Beckum.
Bill was a member of the Illinois Army National Guard for 40 years and retired as Allied Trades Foreman. He was also a farmer and a member of Grace Community Fellowship Church, Mechanicsburg Masonic Lodge 500 and Palmyra Eastern Star. He enjoyed woodworking and was a pocket watch collector.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Catherine (Bill) Bryant and Cynthia (Dave) Brunner; grandchildren, Krista (Sean) Monroe, Lindsey Miller, Evan (Abby) Brunner and Jason (Megan) Brunner; great-grandchildren, Logan Monroe and Adalynn Brunner; siblings, Donald (Kathy) Dugger, Mike Dugger and Cheri Dugger; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Grace Community Fellowship Church in Buffalo. Private family burial was held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Fellowship Church or Mechanicsburg Masonic Lodge.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
05:30 PM
Grace Community Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
