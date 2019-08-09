Home

William D. "Bill" Oglesby

William D. "Bill" Oglesby Obituary
William "Bill" D. Oglesby 1932 - 2019
Williamsville, IL—William "Bill" D. Oglesby, age 87, of Williamsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield.
He was born July 28, 1932 in Williamsville, IL the son of Ernest and Mary Ruth Mullikin Oglesby.
Bill married Jean Mann on July 14, 1951 in Pocahontus, Arkansas.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; four sons, Craig (wife Karen A.), Bruce (wife Karen T.), Clinton (wife Jayme) all of Williamsville, and Doug Oglesby of El Paso, TX; fifteen grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill is preceded in death by three brothers, Charlie, Ernie, Joe; and a sister, Margaret Poe.
He served as a Staff Sargent for the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict, earning a Purple Heart and several other medals.
Bill loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them.
He was a member of the Athens Christian Church.
Cremation rites will be accorded and graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield with Rev. Ken Gennicks officiating.
Memorials can be made to the Williamsville Library, Williamsville Garden Club, or .
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
