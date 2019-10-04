Home

William D. Ridley 1934 - 2019
Frostproof, FL—William D. Ridley died September 28, 2019 in Frostproof, Florida. Bill was born February 2, 1934 in Taylorville, IL to William and Ola Ridley. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jo, sons David, John (Amy), and Mark (Amy), sister JoAnn (Jim) Pettinger, and grandchildren Nicole and Erica, Ali, Brooke, and Madison, and Emma and Grady.
Known for his basketball career, Billy was a hall of famer at Taylorville High School and received All-American honors at the University of Illinois. Bill enjoyed his family and countless friendships made over the years. He appreciated each and every one. He would be happy if those friends shared a story or joke as they toasted his life spent laughing together.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois, 300 S. 15th Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
