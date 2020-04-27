|
William D. Ruenzi 1937 - 2020
Auburn, IL—William D. Ruenzi, 83, of Auburn passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born March 9, 1937, in Lincoln, to Floyd William and Darol W. (Phillips) Ruenzi. He married LulaBelle McMillin in 1959 and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Dean (Jackie) Ruenzi of Springfield; one daughter, Lori (Ray) Waters of Springfield; two granddaughters, Emily and Megan Waters; one grandson, John Ruenzi; and one brother, Phil (Judy) Ruenzi of Springfield.
William worked as the head of maintenance for Springfield School District 186 and retired in 1997 after 32 years of service. He enjoyed carpentry, woodworking and fishing.
William also served in the United States Army, as a medic, from 1960-1962.
Private family services were held with burial following at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020