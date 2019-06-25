|
|
William E. Feurer 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—William E. Feurer, 84, of Springfield, passed away on June 23, 2019 in the loving embrace of his friends and family. He was born on August 5, 1934 in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. His parents were William E. Feurer Sr. and Dortha A. Murphy Feurer.
William Feurer and Judith Pensoneau were married 25 years ago in the historic gazebo pavilion in Washington Park, Springfield, Illinois.
He is survived by his wife, Judith; his children Jeff Feurer (Michelle) of Sherman and Timothy Feurer (Irma) of Springfield; his wife's children Jennifer Paul (Marty) of Springfield and Taylor Terry Pensoneau (Pamela) of Castle Rock Colorado; and grandchildren Stephen Feurer, Jennifer Feurer, William Feurer, Lana Pensoneau, and Elise Pensoneau. He is also survived by his sister, Lynn Ellen Didesch (Theodore), and nephew, Bill Didesch; and Judith's brother Rod Hopper in Sarasota, Florida.
When Bill was nine years old, his family moved to Mexico, Missouri where he learned to love basketball, which he played for the next seven decades. He spent summers on his grandfather's farm in Winston, Missouri, mostly laying on the floor reading books. The family returned to Illinois and settled in the planned community of Park Forest. Bill graduated from Bloom Township High School, now listed in the Register of Historic Sites, in Chicago Heights. Using a Naval scholarship, he advanced to college, first attending Rice University and then transferring to the School of Journalism, of University of Missouri. There he served as President of the Journalism School's Student Body Association and developed long-lasting friendships. He received a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 1959.
While in college, he was a member of the Naval ROTC, which allowed him to see a good part of the world, particularly during summer training cruises on the USS Wisconsin. He was on active duty for three years on the USS Maloy, a Buckley Class destroyer escort based in New London, Connecticut, operating in the Caribbean during the Cuban crisis. He served in the Naval reserve for 17 years, in reserve surface units in the Midwest and was Commanding Officer of the St. Louis Naval Reserve at the time of his retirement. He continued his service as a Blue and Gold officer, interviewing potential Naval Academy inductees.
After active duty in the Navy, he worked in the Springfield office of United Press International (UPI). In 1962, he joined the staff of Governor Otto Kerner as Assistant Press Secretary. Known as "that tall guy" he served as liaison to the press and speechwriter. He guided major projects including the development of the first Governor's Prayer Breakfast. He earlier served in the office of Illinois Senate President, Cecil Partee and had the honor of delivering a eulogy for Senator Partee to his colleagues on the Senate floor.
Bill attended the University of Illinois School of Law in 1968 and received a Juris Doctor and the Order of the Coif, awarded to the top ten percent of graduates. Bill began the practice of law in Springfield in 1971 and developed an eclectic private practice, serving organizations, neighborhood associations, not-for-profit service organizations, businesses, farmers, and families. For many years he served as Counsel for the Illinois Board of Higher Education, which honored his 42 years of discerning and constructive legal advice in 2015. He was also honored by the Illinois General Assembly for his life time of service to Illinois. He served as Counsel for the Illinois State Dental Society, which awarded him the title of Honorary Dentist upon his retirement after 40 years.
He was dedicated to community service. He served as President of the Urban League, Chair of the Copley First Citizens Award Committee, and Chair of the Governor's Prayer Breakfast. He held several positions with the Downtown Rotary Club of Springfield and as President he was instrumental in bringing women members into the organization for the first time. He served on the Board of SPARC, an organization serving individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities, and received the first Lifetime Achievement Award from that organization. Bill was a long term member of the Springfield YMCA and served as President of the Board of Directors.
Bill was a founding member of the Springfield Public School Foundation, established in 1982. He had served on the planning committee and was one of eight charter members. With his legal background, Bill was instrumental in setting up the Foundation. He served on the By-Laws and Fundraising committees, and handled the legal work for incorporation. Bill's term on the board ended in January of 1986. He also chaired the Citizens Committee for Stronger Schools which advocated for a District 186 tax referendum in 1981.
Bill was a long term member and Chair of the Springfield Historic Sites Commission. He has served as the Co-chair with his wife Judith of the Mayor's Awards for Historic Preservation. Bill and Judith were featured on HGTVs Restore America television program.
Bill was a founding member of the Probability Seminar (low stakes poker) which has met monthly since 1973.
As a young man in Springfield, he joined the First United Methodist Church. He assisted in establishing the Couples & Families Sunday School Class and led the class in thoughtful and spirited discussions for more than 18 years. Through his efforts, the class grew in size to nearly 100 members, who were devoted to the missions of the church, supporting growing young families, and encouraging the joy of fellowship. The class remains a pillar of the church 40 years later and continues to reach out to others in service. The class was like a family and Bill was a member, teacher and friend to all.
Bill enjoyed walks in Washington Park, noon hour basketball at the YMCA, musicals and the MUNI Opera, teaching Sunday School, and practicing law in many different venues. He liked telling jokes and attending reunions and gatherings of any kind, including wakes.
Bill is remembered by family, friends, and colleagues as a man who spoke deliberately and softly but had a quick wit and a sharp mind. He was frugal with himself and generous to all others. He was said to have lived his life, as Abraham Lincoln said, "touched...by the better angels of our nature." Forever young, he was known as the oldest basketball player by the kids at the YMCA.
Visitation will be Monday, July 1, at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Springfield, 2941 S. Koke Mill Road. At 11:00, the Celebration of Life Service will be officiated by Dr. Roger Grimmett. A private service with Full Military Honors will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, designated for the "Bill Feurer Christian Leadership Fund".
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019