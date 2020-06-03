William E. Thomas, Sr. 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William E. Thomas Sr., age 88, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois.
Bill was born on April 30, 1932 the son of Roy and Margaret Thomas of Lerna, IL.
He married Norma Tate on December 9, 1951.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; four children, Connie Thomas, Ed Thomas both of Springfield, Jim (Julie) Thomas of Athens and Steve (Mary Lou) Thomas of Buffalo, IL; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Bill is preceded in death by both parents; brother, Kenny; and sister, Delores.
He served his country in the Army while living in Texas. Bill worked at Hays Freightline, then later moved to Springfield, IL in 1955. Bill's lifelong career started with Westinghouse Elevator where he retired after 28 years.
Bill enjoyed camping with his wife, fishing and playing cards with his friends.
Visitation for Bill will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9-11 AM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens, IL. Graveside services will immediately follow the visitation at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens, IL.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Thomas family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Springfield, IL—William E. Thomas Sr., age 88, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois.
Bill was born on April 30, 1932 the son of Roy and Margaret Thomas of Lerna, IL.
He married Norma Tate on December 9, 1951.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; four children, Connie Thomas, Ed Thomas both of Springfield, Jim (Julie) Thomas of Athens and Steve (Mary Lou) Thomas of Buffalo, IL; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Bill is preceded in death by both parents; brother, Kenny; and sister, Delores.
He served his country in the Army while living in Texas. Bill worked at Hays Freightline, then later moved to Springfield, IL in 1955. Bill's lifelong career started with Westinghouse Elevator where he retired after 28 years.
Bill enjoyed camping with his wife, fishing and playing cards with his friends.
Visitation for Bill will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9-11 AM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens, IL. Graveside services will immediately follow the visitation at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens, IL.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Thomas family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.