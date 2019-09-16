|
|
William E. "Bill" Wachter 1951 - 2019
Springfield, IL—William E. (Bill) Waechter passed away on August 10, 2019, in Springfield, Illinois, after a brief illness. He was born July 30, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Louise and Joseph Waechter, who predeceased him.
Bill is survived by siblings: Anne (Richard) Anderson, Bettendorf, Iowa; Margaret Cebuhar, Davenport, Iowa; Joseph (Denise), Chicago; James (Virginia Brennan), Nashville, Tennessee; Thomas (Tricia), Houston; John (Barbara Boyington), Chicago; Mark (Winthrop, Washington), and favorite uncle to Sarah, Mary, Christopher, Michael, Matthew, Mark, Robert, Nick and Ryan, Aunts Ann and Elfie, and numerous cousins.
Bill was a beloved friend to many people from all walks of life, and cherished those relationships immensely. Special gratitude for the friendship and kindness of Mike Sizemore, Michael Provines, Alan Schmidt, Marc Gregory and special friend Ann at the Sunrise Diner.
Bill graduated from St. Ambrose University and St. Louis University School of Law. His brilliant legal mind served him well during his career as Senior Attorney and Administrative Law Judge for the Illinois Labor Relations Board. His keen intellect was sharpened by his voracious reading and study of philosophy, history, politics, law, music and baseball, never undertaken in half-measures. He also loved to argue and his humor was legendary.
His heroes were his parents, Stan Musial and Bob Dylan. He was fiercely loyal and honest, and always generous and cheerful. In the words of Bob Dylan, Bill will be "forever young". Bill was, most importantly, a loving, kind and gentle man.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation; 3085 Stevenson Drive; Suite 202; Springfield, Illinois, 62708. Celebration of Life will be 5:30 to 7:00 pm, Monday, September 23, at The Alamo; 115 North 5th Street; Springfield, IL 62701.
Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019