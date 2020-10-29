William Edward "Bill" Griffith 1928 - 2020

Springfield, IL—William Edward "Bill" Griffith, 92 of Springfield, Illinois, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born October 15, 1928 to the late William Edward and Ardella (Houston) Griffith. He married Theresa Dorothy Washko on May 7, 1949.

Bill worked in the insurance industry, later owning Newell Insurance Company in Ashland, Illinois. In his early years, he served in the U.S. Navy and also loved to build and race stock cars. He was a pilot, flying private airplanes and building and flying experimental aircraft. He enjoyed spending time with the family dogs, Frank and Jack.

He is survived by children Brad Griffith and Jean (Tom) Jennings, grandchildren Kate Jennings and Will (Emily) Jennings and great-granddaughter Avery Jennings.

He was preceded in death by his wife Theresa Griffith and his brother Robert "Bob" Griffith.

A private family service will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Home of Springfield (3306 S. 6th Street Road), where Bill received loving care and made many good friends.



