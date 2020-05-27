|
William "Bill" Estill 1947 - 2020
Pawnee, IL—William "Bill" Estill, 71 of Pawnee, IL passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his son's home in St. George, UT.
He was born Nov. 11, 1947 in Springfield, IL the son of Burl "Freddy" and Agnes Rhodes Estill.
He married Dolores Schutt on June 25, 1975 and she preceded him in death on July 13, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one son, Randall Schutt, one daughter, Pamela Fry, one brother, Russell "Fred" Estill, and one sister, Karen Borell.
Surviving are his daughter, Roxanne (Bur) Filson; one son, Rodney (Cheri) Schutt; eleven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Janice (Wendell) Hancock and Maris Saadi; one brother, Dick (Mary Lou) Estill; one sister in law, Rose Mary Estill; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private family graveside services will be held at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee.
Memorials may be made to Helping Paw Project, 2344 South 6th St., Springfield, IL 62703 or the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 28 to May 29, 2020