William "Bill" Etherton 1927 - 2019
Buffalo, IL—William "Bill" Etherton, 92, of Buffalo, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Bill was born on February 10, 1927, in Lanesville Township where he was raised on the farm by his parents Alda and Elmer. He Married Peggy Higginson on July 23, 1946.
In 1946 Bill enlisted in the 11th Airborn Division as a paratrooper and served in Japan for two years. Upon his return he and Peggy started farming raising corn, beans, hogs, cattle and four children.
Bill was a member of the Sangamon County Farm Bureau, Sangamon County Pork Producers, Sangamon County Extension Council, Mechanicsburg Farmers Grain Elevator, 4-H leader in Lanesville, Illiopolis School board, Illini bank and was one of the founding members of the Mechanicsburg Citizens Bank.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Alda (McDaniel); brother and sister in law, Jack and Betty Etherton; and sister, JoAnn Mendenhall.
He is survived by his wife Peggy of 73 years; children, Linda (Charles) Cooper, William (Jill) Etherton, Julie Sidles, and Kathy (Gary) Booker; grandchildren, Shawn (Jackie) and Patrick (Airn) Etherton, Philip (Lindsey) Sidles, Amy (John) Depner, Sara Cooper and William (Shalese) Cooper; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services are being held with a Life Celebration at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the William N. Etherton Agriculture Scholarship c/o Sangamon County Farm Bureau Foundation, 2631 Beechler Court, Springfield, IL. 62703.
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 200 S. Church St., Mechanicsburg, IL 62545 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019