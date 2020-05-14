|
|
William F. Kazenski III 1947 - 2020
Johns Island, SC—William F. Kazenski III, 72 of Johns Island, SC passed away peacefully, at his home on May 11, 2020.
Also known as Bill or Mr Bill, Sonny, Billy & Deacon Bill, he was born on July 13, 1947 in Springfield, IL to William F. Kazenski, Jr., & Alberta (Lanzotti), both preceding him in death in 1986 and 2012 respectively. He married Lana (Blackburn) from Girard, IL in 1977 who preceded him in death in 2013. In 2016, he married and is survived by Carolyn (Lewis) from Johns Island, SC.
Originally from Auburn, IL, he was a well-known bricklayer, known by most as Sonny, he lived in the central Illinois towns of Girard, Virden, Taylorville & Springfield and it can be argued that you can't drive a mile or more in any direction in central Illinois without seeing a house, fireplace or building that he had a part in.
In 2002, Bill & Lana relocated to South Carolina where he's resided since. In 2018, he was proudly ordained Deacon at Faith Walk Ministry in Hollywood, SC.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa in 1984, and is survived by Sisters, Bonnie (Carl d. 2018) of Okeechobee, FL & Jeanne (Larry) of Jacksonville, IL & Brother Greg (Terry) of Girard, IL; Children Kelly, from Santa Rosa Beach, Fl, Jackie (Bruce) of Awendaw, SC, Steve (Lynn) of Tacoma, WA, Lori (Toney) of Waynesville, MO, Tom (Heather) of Virden, IL, Tom (Kira) of Dilwyn, VA, Nicole (Aaron) of Summerville, SC & Katrina (Fred) of Hollywood, SC . Bill was also blessed with 25 Grandchildren & 18 Great Grandchildren (That's right, 43!).
Due to Covid-19, the family has decided to hold a memorial & celebration of his life at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2020