William Fairweather 1947 - 2020
Arlington, TX—William Eugene "Bill" Fairweather, 72, passed from this life peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W. Pleasant Ridge Rd., Arlington.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle Ridge Memory Care Staff Appreciation, 2505 Brinker Rd., Denton, Texas 76208.
Survivors: Wife of 47 years, Jane Fairweather; two daughters, Kara Babek and husband, Brandon, and Jenna Romero and husband, Chad; mother, Rosemary Fairweather; sister, Deborah Origliosso and husband, Jim; brother, Tom Fairweather; and grandchildren, Ava, Will and Savannah Babek, and Elise, Gracyn and Nicholas Romero.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020